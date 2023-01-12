World
The US Department of Justice spoke about the storage of classified papers in Biden’s office
WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The classified documents found at a think tank linked to US President Joe Biden should not have been kept there, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.
“On the evening of November 4, 2022, the Office of the Inspector General of the National Archives contacted the Attorney at the Department of Justice and reported that classified documents were found in the office of the Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, located in Washington. This office was not designed to store classified documents “, Garland announced during a speech to the press.
A scandal erupted in the United States due to the fact that secret documents were found in Biden’s office in the expert center in Washington. On Thursday, the White House announced that a new piece of classified material had been found at Biden’s home in Wilmington. All materials refer to the period of his vice presidency in the administration of Barack Obama and could, in violation of the regulations, be with Biden when he was a private person.
