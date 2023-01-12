World

The US Department of Justice spoke about the storage of classified papers in Biden’s office

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The classified documents found at a think tank linked to US President Joe Biden should not have been kept there, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.
“On the evening of November 4, 2022, the Office of the Inspector General of the National Archives contacted the Attorney at the Department of Justice and reported that classified documents were found in the office of the Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, located in Washington. This office was not designed to store classified documents “, Garland announced during a speech to the press.
A scandal erupted in the United States due to the fact that secret documents were found in Biden’s office in the expert center in Washington. On Thursday, the White House announced that a new piece of classified material had been found at Biden’s home in Wilmington. All materials refer to the period of his vice presidency in the administration of Barack Obama and could, in violation of the regulations, be with Biden when he was a private person.
05:37

Biden’s press secretary pissed off Americans with one phrase

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Italy, criticized the decision to introduce special labels for alcohol in Ireland

26 seconds ago

Rasmussen urges arms supply to Taiwan now

44 mins ago

Lukashenka Appoints Head of Combat Training Department of the Armed Forces of Belarus

1 hour ago

Severe rains leave at least ten dead in the Philippines | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.