World

Rasmussen urges arms supply to Taiwan now

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, in order to prevent a supposedly possible Chinese attack on Taiwan, called for the supply of weapons to the island now and explain to Beijing the potential economic restrictions that it would face in the event of an attack.
“European politicians must stop sending conflicting signals. China relies on exports to global markets to boost its development. It is much more involved in global supply chains than Russia, so laying out the economic consequences of an attack in advance can act as a powerful deterrent … How effective deterrent, we need to give Taiwan the weapons it needs to defend it now,” Rasmussen wrote in an article for the Financial Times.
02:20

The Pentagon announced the activity of Chinese military courts around Taiwan

The former NATO Secretary General urged to pay attention to a possible escalation around Taiwan and draw lessons from the situation in Ukraine in order to confront Beijing.
However, Rasmussen considers “Ukraine’s victory in the current conflict” to be the most effective way to prevent China‘s aggression against Taiwan. In his opinion, otherwise, this could create a “dangerous precedent” that Beijing will take advantage of.
The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly in early August last year after a visit to the island at that time by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.
January 9, 05:26

Media: US and Japan strengthen cooperation due to possible conflict with China

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Italy, criticized the decision to introduce special labels for alcohol in Ireland

17 seconds ago

The US Department of Justice spoke about the storage of classified papers in Biden’s office

28 mins ago

Lukashenka Appoints Head of Combat Training Department of the Armed Forces of Belarus

1 hour ago

Severe rains leave at least ten dead in the Philippines | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.