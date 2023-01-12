World
Rasmussen urges arms supply to Taiwan now
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, in order to prevent a supposedly possible Chinese attack on Taiwan, called for the supply of weapons to the island now and explain to Beijing the potential economic restrictions that it would face in the event of an attack.
“European politicians must stop sending conflicting signals. China relies on exports to global markets to boost its development. It is much more involved in global supply chains than Russia, so laying out the economic consequences of an attack in advance can act as a powerful deterrent … How effective deterrent, we need to give Taiwan the weapons it needs to defend it now,” Rasmussen wrote in an article for the Financial Times.
02:20
The Pentagon announced the activity of Chinese military courts around Taiwan
The former NATO Secretary General urged to pay attention to a possible escalation around Taiwan and draw lessons from the situation in Ukraine in order to confront Beijing.
The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly in early August last year after a visit to the island at that time by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report