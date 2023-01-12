World

Lukashenka Appoints Head of Combat Training Department of the Armed Forces of Belarus

MINSK, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Major-General Alexander Bas has been appointed head of the Main Directorate for Combat Training of the Armed Forces of Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian president reported.
“Major-General Alexander Bas has been appointed head of the main department of combat training of the Armed Forces. The corresponding Decree No. 7 was signed on January 12 by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko,” the report says.
By the same document, Bas was relieved of the post of deputy commander of the troops of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus.
The Ukrainian ambassador said that Kyiv withdrew part of the troops towards Belarus

