Severe rains leave at least ten dead in the Philippines | News

Philippine authorities announced Thursday that the severe rains and floods that have occurred in various regions of the country since last Monday have left ten people dead while two others remain missing.

The national agency to deal with natural disasters confirmed in its most recent update that more than 8,000 people have been sheltered in various evacuation centers as a result of the inclement weather.

In this regard, more than 430,000 Filipinos have been affected. Meanwhile, the most damaged areas correspond to the island of Samar and Mindanao, with landslides caused by the incessant rainfall.

For his part, the meteorologist of the Philippine Astronomical, Geophysical and Atmospheric Services Administration (Pagasa), Patrick del Mundo, warned the populations of Visayas, Mindanao and Bicol to take extreme measures against avalanches.

The specialist noted that “we warn residents to take extra precautions, to be more vigilant, as we expect the local government units in question to closely monitor the condition to ensure people’s safety.”

In turn, Pagasa reported that the area of ​​low pressure causing the downpours was located this Thursday at 03:00 (local time) about 295 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and stated that there is little chance that the phenomenon intensify during the present day.

The agency does not rule out that the storm will become a tropical cyclone in the coming days. In turn, he pointed out that the northeast monsoon can also cause flooding and rains in the Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon and Marinduque.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



