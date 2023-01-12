Erdogan expects to speak with Putin and Zelensky on Thursday or Friday

ANKARA, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is counting on telephone conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky on the humanitarian corridor on Thursday or Friday, CNN Türk reported, citing Turkish Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Ankara supports the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the wounded in connection with the situation in Ukraine, and is ready to take care of their treatment.

“According to the latest news, Chief Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç said that President Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky today or tomorrow to create a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine,” the channel reported.