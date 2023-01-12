World

Erdogan expects to speak with Putin and Zelensky on Thursday or Friday

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ANKARA, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is counting on telephone conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky on the humanitarian corridor on Thursday or Friday, CNN Türk reported, citing Turkish Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç.
Earlier, Erdogan said that Ankara supports the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the wounded in connection with the situation in Ukraine, and is ready to take care of their treatment.
“According to the latest news, Chief Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç said that President Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky today or tomorrow to create a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine,” the channel reported.
16:23Special military operation in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry expressed disagreement with the position of Turkey, which supported the peace plan of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Biden’s lawyers found classified documents in the garage of his Wilmington home

26 mins ago

Biden admits keeping classified documents at home

42 mins ago

U.S. prisoner exchange broker confirms Dudley’s release in Russia

1 hour ago

Assad commented on the prospects for contacts with Turkey with the participation of Russia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.