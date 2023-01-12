Biden’s lawyers found classified documents in the garage of his Wilmington home

WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Lawyers for US President Joe Biden have found a “small amount” of classified documents relating to his vice presidency in the garage of his private home in Wilmington, White House special adviser Richard Sauber said.

This is the second such find, fraught with legal, political and reputational consequences for Biden for violating the rules for handling official materials.

04:31 Snowden spoke sarcastically about secret documents in Biden’s office

“Lawyers found among private and political papers a small number of additional classified records of the Obama-Biden administration. All but one of these documents were found in the garage storage room of the presidential residence in Wilmington,” the release said.

Another document was found in a room that adjoined the garage. Lawyers also searched Biden’s Rehoboth Beach beach home but found nothing.

“The White House continues to cooperate with the Justice Department’s review,” Sauber said.

The first batch of classified documents that Biden could take out of the White House and use as a private individual was found in the office of his expert center in Washington.