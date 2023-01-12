Biden admits keeping classified documents at home

WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden admitted that secret documents were kept at his home in his personal library.

The materials refer to the period of his vice presidency in the administration of Barack Obama. They could be with the politician when he was a private person in violation of the regulations.

“They (personal lawyers. – Approx. ed.) Finished checking last night. They found a small number of classified documents in storage rooms in filing cabinets in my house in my personal library,” Biden said.

After reading the text from the paper, he promised to later speak in more detail on this topic and continue cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, which began an audit.

00:53 Pence accuses Biden administration of double standards

The White House previously released a statement suggesting that the new series of classified materials was stored in a garage storage room at Biden’s personal home in the town of Wilmington.

The first batch of classified documents that Biden could have taken out of the White House were found earlier in the office of his expert center in Washington. CNN reported that among them were intelligence data about Ukraine, Iran and the UK.

The documents were immediately handed over to the national archive, but the Ministry of Justice is now checking how they got into a private office. The White House acknowledged that Biden used the said premises between 2017 and 2020, when he was no longer in the administration.

The storage of classified materials taken out of the White House last year was the reason for a search in the estate of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. He faces criminal prosecution.

Biden was surprised by the discovery and said he did not know the contents of the documents. The House Oversight Committee of the US Congress launched an investigation into whether the head of the White House complied with the rules for handling classified documents during the days when he served as vice president.