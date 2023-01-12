World

U.S. prisoner exchange broker confirms Dudley’s release in Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. American Taylor Dudley was released from detention in Russia, the mediator for the exchange of prisoners, the former governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, told RIA Novosti.

“U.S. Navy veteran Taylor Dudley was released from Russia today, January 12, 2023, at the Russian-Polish border crossing at Bagrationovsk-Bezledy and is now being escorted by the Richardson Center team on his way home with his mother Shelly,” the agency said in a written response to the request.

It is specified that a 35-year-old man was taken into custody in April last year when crossing the border of the Kaliningrad region with Poland. According to American media, he was detained after he entered Russia with unclear purposes, where he took part in a music festival.
According to CNN, negotiations for the release of the American went on for several months through the mediation of former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.
December 8, 2022, 16:29

Media: convicted of espionage Whelan did not enter the prisoner exchange

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Erdogan expects to speak with Putin and Zelensky on Thursday or Friday

8 mins ago

Biden’s lawyers found classified documents in the garage of his Wilmington home

26 mins ago

Biden admits keeping classified documents at home

42 mins ago

Assad commented on the prospects for contacts with Turkey with the participation of Russia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.