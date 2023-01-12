U.S. prisoner exchange broker confirms Dudley’s release in Russia

WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. American Taylor Dudley was released from detention in Russia, the mediator for the exchange of prisoners, the former governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, told RIA Novosti.

“U.S. Navy veteran Taylor Dudley was released from Russia today, January 12, 2023, at the Russian-Polish border crossing at Bagrationovsk-Bezledy and is now being escorted by the Richardson Center team on his way home with his mother Shelly,” the agency said in a written response to the request.

It is specified that a 35-year-old man was taken into custody in April last year when crossing the border of the Kaliningrad region with Poland. According to American media, he was detained after he entered Russia with unclear purposes, where he took part in a music festival.

According to CNN, negotiations for the release of the American went on for several months through the mediation of former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.