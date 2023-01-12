World
Assad commented on the prospects for contacts with Turkey with the participation of Russia
CAIRO, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Meetings like the recent talks between the defense ministers of Syria, Turkey and Russia need careful preliminary study and coordination between Moscow and Damascus in order to bring concrete results, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said at a meeting with Russian presidential special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev in the Syrian capital in Thursday.
“Such meetings should be prepared with prior coordination and planning between Russia and Syria in order to be effective and achieve the specific goals that Syria is waiting for,” the presidential office said in a statement issued after the meeting.
Assad stressed that such results imply “the end of the occupation (of Syrian territory) and the end of support for terrorism.”
According to the presidential office, the Russian diplomat said that Moscow “positively evaluates the trilateral meeting … and considers it important to continue these meetings and develop contacts at the level of foreign ministers.”
The parties also discussed the development of Russian-Syrian strategic relations and the situation in the international arena, follows from the release.
On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria could take place in early February, there is no final date yet.
On December 28, the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held tripartite talks in Moscow, discussing ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The ministry clarified that “following the meeting, the parties noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in the Arab Republic and the region as a whole.” The talks between the heads of military departments in Moscow were the first official talks between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years, the media noted.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
