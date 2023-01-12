The US air regulator announced the restoration of the pilot warning system

On Wednesday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a failure in the pilot alert system, the situation affected the operation of the national air traffic control system. We are talking about a malfunction in the NOTAM warning system, which is responsible for sending real-time information to pilots about flight hazards and restrictions. Due to the failure, all aircraft in the country were banned from flying for several hours. It was reported that over 10 thousand flights within the country. as well as those arriving in the country and departing from there were rescheduled or canceled.