The US air regulator announced the restoration of the pilot warning system

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that after the failure of the pilot alert system on Wednesday, activities have fully recovered, there are no non-standard transfers and flight cancellations.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a failure in the pilot alert system, the situation affected the operation of the national air traffic control system. We are talking about a malfunction in the NOTAM warning system, which is responsible for sending real-time information to pilots about flight hazards and restrictions. Due to the failure, all aircraft in the country were banned from flying for several hours. It was reported that over 10 thousand flights within the country. as well as those arriving in the country and departing from there were rescheduled or canceled.
“FAA operations are back to normal and we are not seeing any unusual reschedules or cancellations this morning,” the FAA said in a tweet.
More than 10,000 flights canceled and rescheduled in the US due to disruption on Wednesday



