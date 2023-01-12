World

Kropyvnytskyi and Svetlovodsk in Ukraine were left without water due to an accident

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. In the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Svitlovodsk in Ukraine, the operation of all pumping stations was stopped due to an accident, water is being transported by cars in the cities, Valentina Davidchuk, director of the Dnepr-Kirovograd OKPP water utility, said on Thursday.
“Due to an accident at a pumping station in Svetlovodsk, in Kropyvnytskyi, on January 12, all pumping stations were stopped. Vodokanal will deliver water by trucks. Svetlovodsk is also without water,” Davidchuk said in a commentary to the Obshchestvennoe publication.
She noted that in Svetlovodsk, the drying of the equipment of the pumping station, where the accident had occurred the day before, continues. Davidchuk added that local water intakes are working, thanks to which water is located in certain microdistricts of Kropyvnytskyi, a certain supply of water is preserved in the city.
In Dnepropetrovsk Kamenskoye, outdoor lighting was turned off

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

