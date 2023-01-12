Zakharova criticized Estonia’s encroachment on Russian assets

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia will respond to the encroachments of Estonia and other unfriendly countries on the confiscation of Russian assets, considers them an illegitimate measure or simply theft, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Russia will respond to the encroachments of Estonia and other unfriendly countries on the confiscation of Russian assets, considers them an illegitimate measure or simply theft, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Estonia intends to present a legal plan for the arrest of Russian assets by the end of January in order to transfer them to Ukraine later.

“The plans of unfriendly countries, in particular … Estonia, to use the funds of the Russian state to solve their political problems are perceived by us solely as a gross encroachment on sovereign property and, of course, will cause an appropriate response, this reaction will be adequate,” Zakharova said on briefing.

According to her, the refusal of unfriendly countries to interact with Russia in the legal field will demonstrate to all participants in the global financial architecture the dependence of the status of sovereign assets of national states on the opportunistic geopolitical realities in several Western countries.

“And, most importantly, they will demonstrate that they are thieves. This is in the translation of the above into simple philistine,” Zakharova emphasized.

She added that the Russian Federation considers all kinds of freezing, blocking of assets belonging to the Russian Federation as a completely illegitimate measure that violates generally accepted norms of commercial and international law.

“The Russian authorities are considering all possible legal mechanisms to return access to Russian foreign assets and are ready to take decisive steps to protect national property or apply certain compensatory measures,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.