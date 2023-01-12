Hungary does not want to give up Russian gas in favor of Western

BUDAPEST, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Hungary does not agree to abandon Russian gas in favor of Western gas, instead it is working on a real diversification of supplies, for which it is necessary to maintain the ability to buy gas from Russia, said Gergely Guiyash, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s administration.

“Diversification is important. Part of diversification is also to maintain the possibility of gas supplies from Russia. This is not diversification if the dependence on supplies from one direction is changed to dependence on supplies from another direction. This is expected of us, but this is not independence, this is one dependence instead of another. And we are working to ensure that we do not depend on anyone, neither from the Russian direction, nor from the west, and to be able to buy everywhere, “Guyash said at a government briefing.

January 8, 14:26 Hungary expects to complete the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant by 2032

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that during his visit to Doha, an agreement was signed, according to which the energy companies of Hungary and Qatar can start negotiations on the supply of liquefied natural gas to Hungary in about three years. According to him, negotiations are also underway between Hungarian and Omani partners at the level of specialists and enterprises on the possible start of importing oil and natural gas from Oman. Szijjarto stressed that agreements with the Persian Gulf countries on the supply of oil and gas to Hungary do not mean the abandonment of contracts with Russia, but are aimed at diversification.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe is losing by refusing Russian energy sources in favor of American ones, since it is forced to overpay for them by 5-10 times. According to him, Europe should ask “American friends” questions about who wins in this situation.