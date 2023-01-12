Death toll rises in California due to storm and floods

WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from storms and floods that hit California in the western The death toll from storms and floods that hit California in the western United States has risen to 18, according to CNN.

Earlier it was reported about 12 victims.

“At least 18 people have died as a result of storms in the last two weeks alone, floods have flooded streets and knocked down trees,” the TV channel reports.

In addition, dozens of highways have fallen into disrepair. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes, the evacuation is still ongoing.

Monterey County officials have warned that the peninsula on which the county is located could become an island and be cut off from essential services.

“The Monterey Peninsula could become an island again, as it did during the 1995 floods,” a local sheriff quoted CNN as saying.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in California due to the storm and ordered federal support measures. Biden authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts in California and provide the necessary assistance to save lives and protect the safety and property of people.

The US National Weather Service reported last Thursday that a weather front was moving toward the US West Coast, causing snowfall and flooding in California.