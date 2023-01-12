French PM vows to push ahead with pension reform despite protests

PARIS, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The French government will continue to “convince” the French of the need for a pension reform, which the authorities plan to carry out in 2023, despite massive protests from citizens, The French government will continue to “convince” the French of the need for a pension reform, which the authorities plan to carry out in 2023, despite massive protests from citizens, stated on Thursday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born.

“This is a progressive text. It implies a revaluation of small pensions for those who have worked all their lives, but whose pension benefits are low. I will continue to convince our citizens,” the prime minister said in an address to journalists broadcast on the government’s official Twitter account.

Yesterday, 14:25 Poll: Majority of French back protests against pension reform

At the same time, the head of government called on the trade unions that are preparing mass strikes against the pension reform in the country, “not to punish” the French.

“I call the trade unions to account. Obviously, we have the right to strike, to rally, but I also think that the French should not be punished,” she said.

On Tuesday, Bourne presented a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to enact in 2023. According to her, the French authorities will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023, so by 2030 it will reach 64 years.

January 6, 17:05 France raises water price alarm

Later, all eight leading French unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU) announced a large-scale national protest against the pension reform on 19 January.

The French oil refinery union General Confederation of Labor (CGT-Petrole) has announced that it is calling for strikes by workers in the sector and a “refinery lockdown” on January 19 and 26, as well as a three-day protest on February 6, which threatens the country with a repeat of the autumn gasoline crisis. Trade unions of the Paris Transport Agency (RATP) and the railway operator (SNCF) also called for mass strikes.