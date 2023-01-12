Lukashevich urged Skopje not to repeat the experience of Poland’s chairmanship in the OSCE

VIENNA, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich called on the new chairman in the person of the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Buyar Osmani, to draw lessons from the “deplorable experience” of the Polish chairmanship in the OSCE, which tried to impose “one-sided Russophobic approaches” on the organization.

Earlier, Osmani gave a short presentation in Vienna on the priorities of the North Macedonian OSCE Chairmanship this year. He recalled the goals and objectives of the OSCE, expressed in the Helsinki Final Act, aimed at intensifying relations between participating countries and supporting “European security, justice and cooperation.” The conflict in Ukraine is among the priorities of Skopje’s OSCE chairmanship, the minister added.

“We hope that the sounded cautious unifying signals will acquire practical content. An extremely difficult job lies ahead that will require diplomatic filigree, wisdom, and restraint from the chairmanship… We hope that Skopje will learn lessons from the deplorable experience of the Polish predecessors who tried to impose unilateral Russophobic approaches on the organization in violation of the mandate of the current chairmanship, determined by the well-known decision of the Ministerial Council in Porto in 2002,” Lukashevich said, speaking on Thursday at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

The Russian representative stressed that the readiness of the North Macedonian team “to act as an impartial and transparent manager” will determine “the prospects for restoring confidence and maintaining the controllability of the OSCE, as well as its future.” He demanded to abandon “the bazaar methods of conducting discussions in the post-council and returning to the culture of professional discussions of the entire spectrum of issues, even the most complex ones”, as well as attempts to “subordinate all the work of the OSCE to the promotion of the approaches of a number of Western countries in relation to the situation in Ukraine and around it” .

“We sincerely hope that Skopje’s being “at the helm” of the organization (OSCE – ed.) will be remembered for more constructive approaches,” Lukashevich stressed, pointing out that Buyar Osmani’s statements about the need to establish work “in all dimensions of the OSCE” are perceived in Moscow as ” a signal of Skopje’s readiness to deal with the difficult legacy of the previous chairmanship, which “froze” many important areas of interstate cooperation.”

Among the priorities of the OSCE, Lukashevich called the speedy resumption of “substantive work” in the format of the International Geneva discussions on security and stability in the Transcaucasus, the full return of the OSCE profile in the field of countering transnational challenges and threats, including international terrorism, drug trafficking, crimes in the field of information and communication technologies, as well as a number of issues of economic, environmental, energy and humanitarian interaction within the organization.