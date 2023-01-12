Finnish parliament ratifies NATO bid by simple majority

HELSINKI, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Finland’s parliament will ratify the country’s application for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance by a simple majority, Johanna Ojala-Niemelä, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs, said on Thursday.

“This requires the consent of the Parliament, which can be obtained by a simple majority of votes,” she said in a commentary to the newspaper Helsingin sanomat after the meeting of deputies.

It was previously suggested that a two-thirds vote might be required.

The Constitutional Committee will send its opinion to the Foreign Affairs Committee, which will prepare a final report on the matter.

In May 2022, the Finnish Parliament voted 188 out of 200 to approve the application to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Finland and Sweden against the background of the events in Ukraine on May 18 handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance. To date, only two countries out of 30 have not ratified the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO – these are Hungary and Turkey.