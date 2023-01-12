Washington’s support for Volodymyr Zelensky exacerbates an already serious problem with corruption in Ukraine, said former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“Our gifts only generate more corruption (in Ukraine. — Approx. ed.) than it would be without our intervention,” he said.

According to the colonel, Kyiv has always suffered from corruption due to oligarchs acting in their own interests in the face of social and political instability. McGregor added that now the situation has only gotten worse and its level has reached a new peak.