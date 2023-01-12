World
In the United States, they spoke about the “gift” to Ukraine, which will turn against it
MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Washington’s support for Volodymyr Zelensky exacerbates an already serious problem with corruption in Ukraine, said former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.
“Our gifts only generate more corruption (in Ukraine. — Approx. ed.) than it would be without our intervention,” he said.
According to the colonel, Kyiv has always suffered from corruption due to oligarchs acting in their own interests in the face of social and political instability. McGregor added that now the situation has only gotten worse and its level has reached a new peak.
“When we come, we create a new economy, which is completely dependent on American assistance,” the military shared his opinion.
McGregor is confident that the aggravation in Ukraine is directly related to military assistance from the United States. In addition, events have already developed according to a similar scenario in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo and Vietnam, in whose affairs Washington interfered, the expert concluded.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, the US and its NATO allies continue to support Kyiv by sending tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
