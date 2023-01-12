Moldova received 19 armored personnel carriers from Germany, which are equipped with machine guns

CHISINAU, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Moldova received 19 armored personnel carriers as a gift from Moldova received 19 armored personnel carriers as a gift from Germany , which will be equipped with machine guns and should be used to prepare for peacekeeping missions, said Defense Minister Anatoly Nosatii.

The first batch of Piranha armored personnel carriers from Germany arrived in Moldova on January 10. On Thursday, an official ceremony was held to hand over the equipment to the Ministry of Defense in the presence of the head of the department, Nosatii, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Niku Popescu, as well as representatives of the German Embassy.

“I am glad to take part in the first batch of aid from the German government, thank you for your contribution to the modernization of the national army of Moldova. We received 19 units of equipment, we will install machine guns on armored personnel carriers, we have them. Of course, this equipment has a price, but for us it was a donation from the German government,” Nosatiy told reporters.

He acknowledged that the equipment is not new, Moldova received armored personnel carriers of the third generation model, but they underwent a major check and received a warranty period.

“This equipment is the first part of the assistance, it will be fully delivered by the end of the first half of the year. These armored personnel carriers have already been distributed in the battalion, which takes part in all peacekeeping missions abroad. The soldiers of the battalion already have the skills to operate this equipment,” the minister added, declining to say what other equipment Germany can transfer in the future.

Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that they would like to strengthen the country’s defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons for this. In particular, the Minister of Defense spoke about the need to create an air defense system, but the country now does not have the funds for this.