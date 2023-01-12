The EU did not disclose plans for sanctions against countries that support Russia

BRUSSELS, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The European Union is ready to impose sanctions against individuals and organizations in different countries that, according to Brussels, support Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, but does not disclose specific plans, said the official representative of the European Foreign Service, Peter Stano.

“We will continue to impose sanctions against those who assist and support Russia’s illegal actions,” Stano said. According to him, in this case we are talking “not only about Belarus, but also about Iran.” According to him, if necessary, sanctions can be imposed against individuals and organizations from other states.

Stano did not specify whether there are specific plans for new sanctions against Belarus. “All these details are confidential,” a spokesman for the European External Action Service said, adding that new restrictive measures would become possible in the event of a common decision by the EU member states.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, previously promised new EU sanctions against Belarus for its “role in the conflict in Ukraine.” The head of the EC spoke at a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the signing of a declaration on cooperation between the EU and NATO.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk does not intend to get involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, especially since Russia does not ask for it either. He noted that “Western countries have accused and continue to accuse us of all mortal sins, they are trying with all their might to drag Belarus into this conflict, although they themselves are “up to their ears” involved in it.” According to Lukashenka, “thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are being trained under NATO programs at the training grounds of Western countries, Kyiv is provided with Western weapons and military equipment.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.