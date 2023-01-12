World
Malaysia and Indonesia quarreled with the EU over palm oil
Earlier, the European Union said it intends to limit the supply of palm oil if the products do not have a certificate of no deforestation in the production process.
November 22, 2022, 15:01
According to the publication, Malaysia and Indonesia considered the bill unreasonable and spoiling trade relations with the European Union.
“Palm oil is considered the cheapest oil in the world. Therefore, the EU’s constantly maneuvering measures look like a trade barrier to protect their own products. Right now, the World Trade Organization should intervene,” Malaysian Commodity Minister Fadilla Yusof was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
He added that Malaysia is actively discussing with Indonesia the possibility of a complete halt in the supply of palm oil to the European Union.
“One of the options is to stop exporting to Europe and focus on other countries if the EU continues to interfere with us,” the minister said.
January 13, 2022
