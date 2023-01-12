World

Malaysia and Indonesia quarreled with the EU over palm oil

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The world‘s largest producers of palm oil, Malaysia and Indonesia, have decided to unite against a new EU deforestation bill affecting the supply of this product, reports the Malaysian newspaper Star.
Earlier, the European Union said it intends to limit the supply of palm oil if the products do not have a certificate of no deforestation in the production process.
November 22, 2022, 15:01

French Senate approves using used deep-frying oil for cars

According to the publication, Malaysia and Indonesia considered the bill unreasonable and spoiling trade relations with the European Union.
“Palm oil is considered the cheapest oil in the world. Therefore, the EU’s constantly maneuvering measures look like a trade barrier to protect their own products. Right now, the World Trade Organization should intervene,” Malaysian Commodity Minister Fadilla Yusof was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
He added that Malaysia is actively discussing with Indonesia the possibility of a complete halt in the supply of palm oil to the European Union.
“One of the options is to stop exporting to Europe and focus on other countries if the EU continues to interfere with us,” the minister said.
January 13, 2022

The Russians explained in which case palm oil is harmless

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the United States, they spoke about the “gift” to Ukraine, which will turn against it

2 mins ago

Moldova received 19 armored personnel carriers from Germany, which are equipped with machine guns

19 mins ago

The EU did not disclose plans for sanctions against countries that support Russia

37 mins ago

Ukrainian troops shelled the Kalininsky district of Donetsk

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.