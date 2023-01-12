World

Ukrainian troops shelled the Kalininsky district of Donetsk

DONETSK, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops simultaneously shelled the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, firing three shells of “NATO” caliber of 155 millimeters, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.
Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.
Media: Germany angered Ukraine with a decision on Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

