Pashinyan called on the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to have a dialogue with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Jan 12 – RIA Novosti. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that a political dialogue should begin between Baku and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and “colleagues in Nagorno-Karabakh should not allow anyone to accuse them of disrupting a constructive conversation.”

“Our assessments of events and the situation must be based on facts … In this regard, political statements that make the situation even more deadlocked should be avoided, since statements that are not accompanied by a clear realization of the achievement of the final goal do not bring any benefit. Between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, start a political conversation, and our colleagues in Nagorno-Karabakh should not allow anyone to accuse them of disrupting a constructive conversation or of taking actions that make this conversation impossible,” Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

According to the Armenian prime minister, the closure of the Lachin corridor linking Armenia and Karabakh is a provocation, the purpose of which is a new military escalation. “And one should not take steps that are desirable for the authors of the military escalation scenario,” Pashinyan said. He believes that “one of the goals of the provocation and escalation is to remove from the agenda the issue of the need for a political and official conversation between Yerevan and Baku.”

The conflict in Karabakh began in 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan SSR. Azerbaijan insists on maintaining its territorial integrity, Armenia defends the interests of the unrecognized republic, since the NKR is not a party to the negotiations.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”