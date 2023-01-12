South Korea unlikely to deploy nuclear weapons, expert says

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The possible deployment of nuclear weapons in South Korea is a dangerous step, but Seoul is unlikely to go further than statements, Alexander Panov, chief researcher at the Institute for the US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RIA Novosti, commenting on the statement by South Korean President Yun Sok Yeol that his country could place themselves someone else’s nuclear weapons or create their own if the situation with the DPRK worsens. The possible deployment of nuclear weapons in South Korea is a dangerous step, but Seoul is unlikely to go further than statements, Alexander Panov, chief researcher at the Institute for the US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RIA Novosti, commenting on the statement by South Korean President Yun Sok Yeol that his country could place themselves someone else’s nuclear weapons or create their own if the situation with the DPRK worsens.

Earlier, South Korean media reported that during the report of the Ministry of Defense to the President on work plans for 2023 on Wednesday, Yoon Seok-yeol instructed to ensure such military power that in the event of an attack, respond “in 100 or even 1000 times the size.” He also said that South Korea could host nuclear weapons in the future and put its own into service if the situation with the “provocations” of the DPRK worsens.

“This is a rather radical statement that can create great tension, and not only on the Korean Peninsula, but in the whole region. As for Korea, a difficult situation has existed here for many years. Let’s see how this statement will be generally perceived in South Korea itself. The Americans will support this, but it is clear that this is not the best scenario for the development of the situation,” Panov said, commenting on the statement of the President of South Korea.

“It will be fraught with a military conflict. So, this is a rather dangerous step. But I doubt that it will be carried out. China will oppose it very strongly, the South Koreans listen to the opinion of the Chinese. Therefore, when the South Koreans deployed American anti-missile systems on their territory, China spoke out very harshly against this, and the South Koreans had to make a statement that they would no longer deploy such missiles at home. I don’t think it will come to this,” the expert added.

At the sixth plenum of the WPK of the eighth convocation, Kim Jong-un announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the reconnaissance satellite project and launch vehicle for it. The DPRK leader said that the situation, when “South Korean puppets” have obviously become the enemy of North Korea, requires an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in the arsenal of the DPRK “exponentially”, and stressed the importance and necessity of mass production of tactical nuclear weapons.