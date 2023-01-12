Moskalkova said she saw the pragmatic approach of the Ukrainian Ombudsman

ANKARA, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Ombudsman for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova said that at the meeting in Turkey she saw the pragmatic approach of the Ukrainian ombudsman and readiness for dialogue, and noted that this dialogue should not be politicized.

Moskalkova in Ankara participates in the international conference “The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century”, where a trilateral meeting of the Ombudsmen of Turkey, the Russian Federation and Ukraine was also held.

“Yes, I see that they are pragmatic and ready for dialogue. Today we already have concrete results on the search for missing persons and on the mutual return of children to their families. I hope that the dialogue will continue. The most important thing is that it was not politicized, but was based only on humanitarian, human rights principles,” Moskalkova told reporters.