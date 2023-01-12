World

In China, revealed the true purpose of the joint declaration of NATO and the EU

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. NATO seeks to weaken the European Union and use its resources to prolong its own existence, writes the Chinese edition of Global Times.
The declaration, signed on Tuesday by Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Council Presidents Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, implies cooperation in confronting “common challenges”, including Russia and China.
“NATO is practically dominated by the United States. But the EU is still trying to conduct independent diplomacy. However, Washington has its own calculation – to nullify the EU’s efforts to ensure its own security,” military expert Sun Zhongping said in an interview with the publication.
In his opinion, the States are preparing the European Union for a confrontation with China by mentioning the country in a joint declaration. The US sees Beijing as a serious competitor and does not plan to play this power game alone.
Imposing sanctions against Russia is becoming more difficult, said a source in the EU

Washington is trying to turn the EU into its military and logistical base and move European capital, resources, labor and even military power to the Asia-Pacific region.

“The so-called strategic partnership is just a catchy name for the United States‘ desire to win the obedience of the European Union,” Zhongping said.

The expert considers it clear that the United States is undermining the EU’s overall capacity for diplomacy, economic autonomy and military power. In his opinion, this is why Washington continues to fan the flames of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
NATO as an organization has long lost its meaning and spares no effort to prolong its existence, deliberately creating enemies for itself, the article says.

“But the EU can avoid being held hostage by a military organization or being the US pet,” Zhongping said.

At the end of last year, Russia and China said they were ready to work together to resist the growing external pressure, since the countries are interested in each other’s prosperity.

In addition, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in early December that NATO was trying to escalate tension in the South China Sea region, and this creates risks for Russia’s security, so Moscow is developing military cooperation with Beijing.

Pushkov revealed how the situation in Soledar changed NATO’s opinion on Ukraine

