SIMFEROPOL, January 12 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet called a provocation a stamp-photo zone with a “burning Kremlin” installed in Kyiv.

Earlier it was reported that a photo zone stamp appeared in Kyiv, which depicts the burning Moscow Kremlin, wrapped in blooming cotton.

“Our opponents entertain themselves with ghostly illusions. This is another provocation that will still resonate with Ukrainian nationalists. Let them remember what happened to the Ukrainian energy infrastructure after a similar mark with the burning Crimean bridge,” Sheremet told RIA Novosti.

According to him, such antics will not easily get away with the Kyiv authorities.

“It’s time for the nationalists who have settled in power in Ukraine to get ready to flee the country. They won’t have long to trample on the ancestral Russian lands, which will certainly be liberated,” the deputy added.