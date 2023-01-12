United Nations warns of serious deforestation in 2022 | News

Report This Content

A joint report by the UN-REED program, the World Conservation Monitoring Center of the United Nations Environment Program and the Green Gigaton Challenge initiative on Wednesday ranked deforestation as one of the most serious and worrying problems of the past. 2022.

According to these agencies, the planet’s ecosystems have suffered as a result of the destruction of 10 million hectares of forests annually, which, together with changes in soil management, have been responsible for 25 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Deforestation, loss of forest vegetation due to natural causes or poor forest management, is a process caused by human action that degrades forests due to the loss of conditions that allow them to regenerate.

The document stressed that the intermediate objectives have not been achieved to reverse and stop deforestation by the year 2030, which will make it possible to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature to 1.5°C.

Taking this figure into account, these organizations called to stop deforestation and forest degradation as a vital objective for the survival of ecosystems, since maintaining good forest health implies reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. .

Addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation with immediate action require current global investments to increase by USD 230 bn each year to 2025.����

Learn more in the State of Finance for Nature report ��

—UNEP-WCMC (@unepwcmc)

January 11, 2023

The United Nations considered it essential to eliminate emissions caused by deforestation, since global net emissions could be reduced by up to 30 percent.

Likewise, he pointed out among the main causes of deforestation worldwide forest fires and global greenhouse gas emissions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



