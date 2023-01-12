World

In Seoul explained the words of the president about the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons

SEOUL, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The position of the South Korean government regarding the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is unchanged, the words of President Yoon Seok-yeol about the possibility of South Korea obtaining nuclear weapons are a “theoretical position”, implying that it is necessary to “resolutely” respond to the nuclear threat of the DPRK, the presidential office of the Republic of Korea said.
Earlier on Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said that his country could host someone else’s nuclear weapons or build its own fairly “quickly” if the situation with North Korea deteriorates further. But he noted that for the moment it is “important to choose realistically possible” options, and explained that Seoul is now discussing with Washington the exchange of information, joint planning and implementation of such plans in matters of US nuclear assets.
January 3, 01:27

Biden denied the words of the leader of South Korea about joint nuclear exercises with the United States

“President Yoon Seok-yeol has taken a theoretical stance that it is necessary to resolutely respond to North Korea’s nuclear threat. There is no change in (South Korea – ed.) adherence to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a matter of principle. The government is focused on strengthening South Korea’s extended containment and the United States to effectively contain the threat from North Korea,” the president’s office said.
At the sixth plenum of the WPK of the eighth convocation, Kim Jong-un announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the reconnaissance satellite project and launch vehicle for it. The DPRK leader said that the situation, when “South Korean puppets” have obviously become the enemy of North Korea, requires an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in the arsenal of the DPRK “exponentially”, and stressed the importance and necessity of mass production of tactical nuclear weapons.
January 1, 16:14

Seoul threatened Kim Jong-un with the fall of the regime

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

