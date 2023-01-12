World
Lavrov to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister on January 17
MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. On January 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during the talks in Moscow, the process of restoring the JCPOA, issues on the bilateral and international agenda will be discussed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
“On January 17, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, who will be in Moscow on a working visit that day,” Zakharova said at a briefing.
According to her, at the meeting “it is expected to continue an interested exchange of views on a number of topical international and regional topics, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, interaction between the two countries on international platforms, including the UN, the SCO, the situation in Syria, Afghanistan , Transcaucasia and Caspian issues”.
“It is planned to discuss the bilateral agenda, primarily its trade and economic component in the context of the implementation of key joint projects in the field of energy, transport, and other industries, including taking into account the transition to the final phase of the negotiation process to conclude a full-fledged agreement on a free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran,” Zakharova said.
