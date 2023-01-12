World
Russia has expanded the sanctions list against the UK
MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia has included 36 representatives of Great Britain in the “stop list”, including a number of members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“In connection with the anti-Russian course of the British government, which continues to actively apply the mechanism of personal sanctions and conducts an intensive propaganda campaign with the aim of discrediting our country and isolating it in the international arena, it was decided to additionally include a number of members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps of the United Kingdom (total 36 people),” the message circulated on Thursday on the agency’s website says.
The statement added that “deliberately refusing a creative and constructive dialogue, London continues the line of confrontation, in collaboration with Washington, spreads false information about Russia, incites Russophobia.”
“We are forced to recall that the hostile actions and aggressive rhetoric of British officials will not remain without an adequate response, and support for the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime will cost its Western masters dearly. History teaches that not everyone can perceive obvious facts,” the message says.
