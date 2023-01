Russia has expanded the sanctions list against the UK

“In connection with the anti-Russian course of the British government, which continues to actively apply the mechanism of personal sanctions and conducts an intensive propaganda campaign with the aim of discrediting our country and isolating it in the international arena, it was decided to additionally include a number of members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps of the United Kingdom (total 36 people),” the message circulated on Thursday on the agency’s website says.