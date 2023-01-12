Russia has expanded the sanctions list against the UK

Russia has included 36 representatives of Great Britain in the “stop list”, including a number of members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“We are forced to recall that the hostile actions and aggressive rhetoric of British officials will not remain without an adequate response, and support for the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime will cost its Western masters dearly. History teaches that not everyone can perceive obvious facts,” the message says.