World

Russia has expanded the sanctions list against the UK

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia has included 36 representatives of Great Britain in the “stop list”, including a number of members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“In connection with the anti-Russian course of the British government, which continues to actively apply the mechanism of personal sanctions and conducts an intensive propaganda campaign with the aim of discrediting our country and isolating it in the international arena, it was decided to additionally include a number of members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the journalistic corps of the United Kingdom (total 36 people),” the message circulated on Thursday on the agency’s website says.
The statement added that “deliberately refusing a creative and constructive dialogue, London continues the line of confrontation, in collaboration with Washington, spreads false information about Russia, incites Russophobia.”
“We are forced to recall that the hostile actions and aggressive rhetoric of British officials will not remain without an adequate response, and support for the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime will cost its Western masters dearly. History teaches that not everyone can perceive obvious facts,” the message says.
November 11, 2022, 19:53

Russia to ban Biden family from entering

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the State Duma, the Ukrainian stamp with the burning Kremlin was called a provocation

3 mins ago

United Nations warns of serious deforestation in 2022 | News

11 mins ago

In Seoul explained the words of the president about the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons

22 mins ago

Lavrov to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister on January 17

43 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.