World

New Zealand bans calling children King, Saint and Messiah

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The New Zealand Home Office has published a list of names that the authorities will not allow to give children in 2022, it includes the names “King” (King), “Holy” (Saint) and “Messiah” (Messiah).
“There are rules in place to ensure that names do not offend their owners, are of reasonable length, and do not represent an official title or rank,” Jeff Montgomery, head of New Zealand’s Birth, Death and Marriage Registry, commented on the list of “taboo” names. His words lead local radio RNZ.
January 10, 19:01

In Ukraine, registered newborns with the names of Iskander and Sarmat

According to the ministry’s list, the most frequently rejected name in 2022 was “King”, rejected nine times. Since 2009, this name is most often not allowed to be given to children in New Zealand.
Other rejected names in 2022 were “Saint” (8 times), “Monarch” (7 times), “Messiah” (4 times), “Prince” and “Princess” (7 times each).
November 16, 2022, 08:23

Named the most popular names of newborn Muscovites in 2022

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the State Duma, the Ukrainian stamp with the burning Kremlin was called a provocation

3 mins ago

United Nations warns of serious deforestation in 2022 | News

11 mins ago

In Seoul explained the words of the president about the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons

22 mins ago

Lavrov to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister on January 17

43 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.