New Zealand bans calling children King, Saint and Messiah

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The New Zealand Home Office has published a list of names that the authorities will not allow to give children in 2022, it includes the names "King" (King), "Holy" (Saint) and "Messiah" (Messiah).

“There are rules in place to ensure that names do not offend their owners, are of reasonable length, and do not represent an official title or rank,” Jeff Montgomery, head of New Zealand’s Birth, Death and Marriage Registry, commented on the list of “taboo” names. His words lead local radio RNZ.

According to the ministry’s list, the most frequently rejected name in 2022 was “King”, rejected nine times. Since 2009, this name is most often not allowed to be given to children in New Zealand.

Other rejected names in 2022 were “Saint” (8 times), “Monarch” (7 times), “Messiah” (4 times), “Prince” and “Princess” (7 times each).