World

Australian politician apologizes for Nazi uniform at party

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 37 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Australian New South Wales Prime Minister Dominic Perrotte was embarrassed and apologized after it was revealed he had worn a “Nazi costume” to his 21st birthday party in the past, ABC reported on Thursday.
“When I was 21, I wore a Nazi uniform to the masquerade on the occasion of the 21st anniversary,” ABC quoted the state premier as saying.
November 10, 2022, 21:30

In Germany, KFC got into a scandal because of the Nazi advertising

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I sincerely regret the wounds and pain this will cause for people in our state. Especially for members of the Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and their families. I apologize for this terrible mistake,” – said the now 40-year-old Perrotte.
According to him, then he was “naive” and did not understand the meaning of his actions at a party, the theme of which was “uniform”. Now, the prime minister said, he is already different and provides “very ardent support” to the Jewish people.
April 30, 2019, 10:22 am

Wedding guests dressed in Nazi uniforms in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 37 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Americans are speechless because of the new Zelensky order

53 mins ago

Kyiv will receive 60 metro cars from Warsaw

1 hour ago

Israeli forces destroy Palestinian homes in Hebron | News

1 hour ago

Estonian Foreign Ministry urges EU to expel even more Russian diplomats

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.