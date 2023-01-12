MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Australian New South Wales Prime Minister Dominic Perrotte was embarrassed and apologized after it was revealed he had worn a “Nazi costume” to his 21st birthday party in the past, ABC reported on Thursday. Australian New South Wales Prime Minister Dominic Perrotte was embarrassed and apologized after it was revealed he had worn a “Nazi costume” to his 21st birthday party in the past, ABC reported on Thursday.

“When I was 21, I wore a Nazi uniform to the masquerade on the occasion of the 21st anniversary,” ABC quoted the state premier as saying.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I sincerely regret the wounds and pain this will cause for people in our state. Especially for members of the Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and their families. I apologize for this terrible mistake,” – said the now 40-year-old Perrotte.

According to him, then he was “naive” and did not understand the meaning of his actions at a party, the theme of which was “uniform”. Now, the prime minister said, he is already different and provides “very ardent support” to the Jewish people.