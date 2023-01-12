World

Americans are speechless because of the new Zelensky order

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Americans in Twitter were outraged by reports of plans by the US Congress to install a bust of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Capitol.
Earlier, on the website of the American department, an instruction appeared for the Fine Arts Administration to purchase a bust of Zelensky for demonstration in a wing of the House of Representatives.
Commentators immediately began to wonder what the monument to the Ukrainian leader would be like. Some users combined Zelensky’s head with the torso of ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in a photo editor.
“It will be made of pure gold and will cost eighty million dollars,” journalist Jordan Schachtel is sure.
“Our founding fathers are rolling in their graves,” PoliticoMonkey added.
“I don’t even know what to say. Words are not enough. This is beyond insanity,” wrote idumosch.
“Couldn’t they just borrow one bust from Sean Penn? I’m pretty sure he already has several,” Clinkin53 quipped.
“Perhaps Hunter” great artist “Biden can make such a bust,” said James Flood III.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to send tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons to Kyiv. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of ammunition becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
In the United States, they found a suitable place for Zelensky



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

