Kyiv will receive 60 metro cars from Warsaw

The mayors of the capitals of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia visited Kyiv on Wednesday at the invitation of its mayor Vitali Klitschko, said the mayor of Budapest Gergey Karachon. According to the MTI agency, the purpose of the visit to Kyiv is “to consider what infrastructure and humanitarian assistance the capitals of the V4 (Visegrad Four countries) can provide to the city of Kyiv and the inhabitants of the Ukrainian capital.”