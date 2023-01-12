World
Kyiv will receive 60 metro cars from Warsaw
MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv will receive 60 subway cars from Warsaw as part of a cooperation agreement, the Kyiv City State Administration reported.
The mayors of the capitals of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia visited Kyiv on Wednesday at the invitation of its mayor Vitali Klitschko, said the mayor of Budapest Gergey Karachon. According to the MTI agency, the purpose of the visit to Kyiv is “to consider what infrastructure and humanitarian assistance the capitals of the V4 (Visegrad Four countries) can provide to the city of Kyiv and the inhabitants of the Ukrainian capital.”
“Warsaw Mayor Rafal Tshaskovsky and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko signed a letter on cooperation between the subways of both cities. The Polish side promised that it would give the Ukrainian capital 60 subway cars,” the city administration reported.
The mayors of the four European capitals assured that they would continue to provide Kyiv with the necessary humanitarian assistance, supply equipment for the winter period, and also take part in the restoration of destroyed facilities in the Ukrainian capital in the future, the mayor’s office added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
