Israeli forces destroy Palestinian homes in Hebron | News

The head of the Bireen village council in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Farid Burqan, reported Wednesday that Israeli forces destroyed two homes of Palestinian families.

One of the houses was 100 square meters and eight people lived in it who were displaced. The other residence had 60 square meters and was in the construction phase.

The Zionist army claimed that these houses were built in an area that is under Israeli military control, the C-occupied West Bank, where its genocidal laws prohibit Palestinians from building.

Under the similar pretext of construction in Area C, Israel previously demolished two buildings in the al-Baqaa village in Hebron.

Several Palestinian media and activists have denounced the claims of the new far-right government in Israel, which has affirmed its commitment to prevent buildings from being built in area C.

In December, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that in 2022 more than 851 Palestinian buildings were destroyed by Israeli actions.

The entity explained that as a consequence, more than 966 Palestinians were displaced, in addition to the fact that these demolitions also affected the provision of basic services to the Palestinian population.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



