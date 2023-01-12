Estonian Foreign Ministry urges EU to expel even more Russian diplomats

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on the EU countries to consider a new series of expulsions of Russian diplomats, accusing the employees of the Russian diplomatic mission working in Tallinn of being mainly involved in consular affairs. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called on the EU countries to consider a new series of expulsions of Russian diplomats, accusing the employees of the Russian diplomatic mission working in Tallinn of being mainly involved in consular affairs.

“In the context of the ongoing full-scale war of Russia in Europe against Ukraine, other countries of the Western community should think about this,” Reinsalu said in an interview with EUobserver. At the same time, he noted that the decision whether to do this or not is “an exclusively individual and sovereign.”

According to the Estonian Foreign Minister, the expulsion of diplomats is “one of the ways to protest against Russian aggression, which also has some practical advantages.” At the same time, he referred to the fact that Russian diplomats in Europe allegedly did nothing to promote peace. He added that those diplomats who remained in Tallinn were mainly involved in consular affairs and used their social networks to spread “propaganda”.

The idea of ​​the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry was already supported by Lithuania and the Czech Republic, whose Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky suspected that Russian special services were working under the cover of the diplomatic service. However, an unnamed Dutch diplomat asked if this had any meaning other than symbolic, and noted that “we want to keep our eyes open and keep our ears open in Russia, especially at a time like this.”

Reinsalu also called for new sanctions against Russia. In his opinion, the next package of EU measures should provide for the disconnection of all remaining Russian banks from the Swift system, a ban on European firms from providing any financial services to Russian clients, and a ban on the import of Russian raw materials.

Earlier, the Estonian Foreign Ministry informed the Russian ambassador about the decision, according to which Russia must reduce the number of employees at the embassy in Tallinn from February 1 this year. The Ministry notes that the purpose of this decision is to achieve parity in the number of positions in the Russian and Estonian representations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that such hostile actions by Tallinn would not go unanswered.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.