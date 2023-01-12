MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Because of the constant lies of Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Because of the constant lies of Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelensky, the United States should form its own Center for Countering Disinformation on Ukraine, suggested Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, in an article for The American Conservative.

“Washington is in danger of being drawn into a bitter, brutal war against its will. It may be time for the United States to create its own Center for countering disinformation focused on Ukraine,” the author of the material wrote.

He criticized the Ukrainian leader and his government for using the so-called Counter-Disinformation Center, partly funded by American taxpayers, against those who call for a de-escalation of the conflict and a peaceful settlement.

As the observer clarified, Kyiv included in the register of this center many Americans, including the author himself, in the alleged distribution of Russian propaganda.

“If Kyiv is going to slop on those who stay up singing ‘Ukraine is beautiful’ and ‘God save Zelensky’, it seems fair to pay him back in kind. Think about Kyiv’s shortcomings and how many American politicians <…> and journalists have turned into unscrupulous Ukrainian propagandists,” Bandow said.

He noted that Zelensky himself is not a saint, since there is not only evidence of his corruption before the start of the conflict, but also how he tried to draw the US and NATO into the conflict by lying, claiming that the Ukrainian missile attack on Poland was actually carried out by Russia. .

“If the West could easily determine the launch point and trajectory of the missile, then so could the Ukrainian military. Either they lied to Zelensky, or he himself lied to the West, which finances his war. In any case, it should be obvious that Washington and Brussels cannot trust Kyiv,” the observer considered.

The US should be aware of the potential threat from false friends like Kyiv, Bandow said, suggesting that Washington set up its own Center to counter disinformation on Ukraine because of Zelensky’s lies.

In November, a rocket fell on the territory of Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, there were suggestions that the Russian side was involved in this. Later, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda said: he had no evidence and “high probability” that the missile belonged to the Ukrainian air defense.

NATO voiced similar data. The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that day. In addition, the Foreign Ministry, in a statement on the missile incident, expressed confidence that an impartial investigation and publication of its results would expose the provocation.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called it the task of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.