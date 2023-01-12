Man killed during protests in Cusco, Peru

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. One person died and 34 were injured on Wednesday as a result of protests in Cusco – one of the most popular tourist cities in Peru, local RPP radio reported. One person died and 34 were injured on Wednesday as a result of protests in Cusco – one of the most popular tourist cities in Peru, local RPP radio reported.

Earlier it was reported about 22 victims.

January 1, 11:43 Peru faces months of instability, expert says

Not far from Cusco is the world -famous ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu.

“At the moment, as a result of the clashes that occurred on Wednesday in Cusco, there is one dead and 34 injured,” the radio station said in a statement. Of these, six police officers and 28 protesters were all hospitalized.

The deceased is reportedly Remo Hinner Candia Guevera, 50, head of the Anta Provincial Farmers’ Federation. According to sources in the regional department of the Ministry of Health , he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, he later died.

The Cusco prosecutor reported eight detainees, RPP notes. He also added that none of the security forces had cartridges in their pistols. According to him, reports of a gunshot wound to a protester are false – allegedly it could have been a shot.

Earlier it was reported that the protesters tried to get to the international airport to seize it, but the police blocked their way. Stones were thrown at law enforcement officers.

Pedro Castillo, who served as President of Peru, dissolved parliament on December 7 last year, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for a meeting and decided on the resignation of Castillo.

The military and police spoke out against Castillo’s decision, and he was arrested on charges of sedition and abuse of power. Previously Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as President of Peru in Congress and became the first woman to hold the post. Supporters of the ex-president have been holding protests since December 10, in which, according to the latest data, at least 46 people have died. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Peru has opened an investigation against President Boluarte and Otarola in the case of genocide due to the death of people as a result of the protests.