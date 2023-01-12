171 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported in India | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that 171 new registered positive cases of Covid-19 disease were reported on Wednesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Public health emergency extended by Covid-19 in the US

India accumulates 44 million 680 thousand 386 confirmed cases, while the death toll due to the coronavirus rose nationwide to 530,722.

According to the ministry, so far 220.150 million total doses of vaccine have been administered (95.140 million second doses and 22.440 million precautionary doses) within the framework of the National Vaccination Campaign.

Likewise, the health entity indicated that 44,397 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, active cases stand at 0.01 percent and the recovery rate has currently reached 98.8 percent, according to confirmation from the Indian health agency.

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that 148 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries from Sar Cov-2 to 44,147,322 people.

Other data confirm that the daily positivity rate is 0.09 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.11 percent. In this sense, 180,926 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report