Japan to build base for US Navy exercises

TOKYO, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Construction of the main facilities of the Japan Self-Defense Forces base, which will also be used for US Navy carrier-based aviation exercises, began on Thursday on the uninhabited island of Mage in the Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing data from the country’s defense ministry.
Earlier Thursday, the Japanese government released a 40-page report assessing the impact of the base construction on the island’s environment, as well as a list of measures that are expected to be taken as part of minimizing environmental damage.
In particular, it was noted that during the construction period, which will take, according to various estimates, about four years, measures will be taken to relocate a number of species of amphibians, reptiles and rare fish to an area with similar conditions and which will not be affected by construction work. It is also planned to limit the number of vessels entering the water area of the island and introduce control over artificial lighting in the construction area. In addition, barrier fences will be erected in the work area to prevent accidental killing of hermit crabs.
An airstrip and other facilities around the airfield are expected to be built on the island during the first two years. In addition to the self-defense forces, they will also be used for exercises by the US Navy carrier-based aircraft stationed in Japan.
Mage Island, with an area of about eight square kilometers, is located in Kagoshima Prefecture, 400 kilometers from the US Naval Air Base Iwakuni. An agreement between the Japanese government and Tokyo-based Taston Airport to acquire an island in the country’s southwest for 16 billion yen (about $146 million at the exchange rate at the time) was reached in 2019.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
