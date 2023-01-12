Japan to build base for US Navy exercises

Earlier Thursday, the Japanese government released a 40-page report assessing the impact of the base construction on the island’s environment, as well as a list of measures that are expected to be taken as part of minimizing environmental damage.

In particular, it was noted that during the construction period, which will take, according to various estimates, about four years, measures will be taken to relocate a number of species of amphibians, reptiles and rare fish to an area with similar conditions and which will not be affected by construction work. It is also planned to limit the number of vessels entering the water area of ​​the island and introduce control over artificial lighting in the construction area. In addition, barrier fences will be erected in the work area to prevent accidental killing of hermit crabs.