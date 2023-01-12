MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. A trip to Russia after almost a year since the beginning of the special operation was a “surprise”, writes in his article for the portal The Conversation, professor at Queen’s University Belfast, Ph.D. Alexander Titov. A trip to Russia after almost a year since the beginning of the special operation was a “surprise”, writes in his article for the portal The Conversation, professor at Queen’s University Belfast, Ph.D. Alexander Titov.

According to the author of the publication, before that he was in Russia a year ago, and now he decided to see how the country and his native St. Petersburg have changed after the start of the special operation.

“The first surprise was how normal life was. Despite all the media reports of doom and gloom as a result of Western sanctions, everything works the same as before. Domestic banking is working, salaries and pensions are paid on time, ubiquitous e-commerce crammed with food and consumer goods,” he said.

One of the problems, according to Titov, was the increase in the price of spare parts for cars, but new deliveries are still underway. “There is no shortage even in Western goods such as whiskey – supermarket shelves are filled to capacity,” he said, adding that after several months of “chaos” business began to find new delivery routes through third countries.

In addition, Russians can still travel to many countries, including Turkey, Egypt or the Gulf States.

“One of the biggest lessons from my trip is the huge gap between what you see in the West about Russia and what you see when you go there,” he concluded.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” The Armed Forces are faced with the task of liberating the Donbass and guaranteeing the security of Russia.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . President Vladimir Putin has said in the past that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.