World

Media: Scholz’s position on the issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine depends on Biden

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The position of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue of supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine is highly dependent on US President Joe Biden, Politico writes, citing two unnamed German officials.
On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw would transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. The German Foreign Ministry reported that during an unannounced visit to Kharkov, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock promised Ukraine new arms supplies.
Politico previously wrote that France and Poland are pushing Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. On Monday, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that the German government currently does not intend to supply Ukraine with German Leopard 2 tanks.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
January 10, 01:54

Media: France and Poland are pushing Germany to transfer Leopard tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

They elect a new president of the Spanish Constitutional | News

46 mins ago

Biden’s press secretary pissed off Americans with one phrase

2 hours ago

Deaths rise to 17 after storms in California, USA | News

2 hours ago

Media: cracks found in the hull of a Japanese destroyer that has lost its course

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.