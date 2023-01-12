Media: Scholz’s position on the issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine depends on Biden

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw would transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. The German Foreign Ministry reported that during an unannounced visit to Kharkov, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock promised Ukraine new arms supplies.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.