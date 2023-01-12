They elect a new president of the Spanish Constitutional | News

Report This Content

The Spanish Constitutional Court elected this Wednesday, after almost half a year of delay, a new president, a jurist considered close to the spectrum considered as left-wing in the European country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They report 49 femicides in Spain in 2022

A communiqué of the judicial instance realizes that “The Plenary of the Constitutional Court has elected by majority as President the magistrate Cándido Conde-Pumpido Tourón”.

Conde-Pumpido was in charge of the Spanish prosecutor’s office between 2004 and 2011, under the head of the socialist government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who governed those same years. The new head is considered close to the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of the current Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The seven magistrates of the progressive block, and now the majority, met on Tuesday morning for more than two hours to try to agree on a single candidate, but it was not possible, so ultimately both Conde-Pumpido and María Luisa Balaguer have competed for the seat in plenary.

The election of a new president of the Constitutional Court is interpreted as a kind of truce between the left-wing government and the right-wing opposition, led by the Popular Party in the battle for control of the judiciary.

The main consequence of this confrontation is the blockade for 4 years in the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), the key body in charge of appointing the majority of judges.

In order to unblock the renewal of four of the twelve Constitutional Court magistrates, whose mandate expired at the end of June, the Spanish Parliament approved a reform of their appointment method in December.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



