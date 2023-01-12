Biden’s press secretary pissed off Americans with one phrase

MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Fox News viewers reacted sharply to the statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about secret documents found in the former office of Joe Biden. Fox News viewers reacted sharply to the statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about secret documents found in the former office of Joe Biden.

“As the president himself said, he takes classified information seriously. The discovery of any records came as a surprise to him. He does not know what is in them,” Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

04:31 Snowden spoke sarcastically about secret documents in Biden’s office

Users considered the press secretary’s statement false.

“Protecting Biden must be a tough job,” Matthew Huff mocked.

“I really like how she frankly lies to our face and really believes in what she says,” – said Joseph Talmadge.

“When someone mishandles classified information, it’s a crime, but when he (Biden – ed.) does it, it’s normal,” said Donnie Bradshaw.

“Never before have White House press secretaries said so much, but with so little truth and honesty,” said Mr F.

“How can this whole company think the American public is so stupid?” asked Joe Scambait.

“As Vice President Biden was never supposed to be in possession of classified documents. How could he get them and then lose control of them?” asked Ozzie Man.

“The whole administration is a clown show!” – summed up lngleg.

CBS News previously reported on classified documents in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials that refer to the period when the current head of the White House was vice president were found by his confidants before the midterm elections in November 2022. Biden himself said that the find came as a surprise to him, he knows nothing about the contents of the papers.

The documents were immediately handed over to the national archive, but the Ministry of Justice is now checking how they got into a private office. The White House acknowledged that Biden used the said premises between 2017 and 2020, when he was no longer in the administration. The House Oversight Committee of the US House of Representatives has launched an investigation into whether Biden followed the rules for handling classified documents during his time as vice president, ABC reported.

The storage of classified materials removed from the White House was the reason for a search of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last year. He faces criminal prosecution.