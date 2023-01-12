Deaths rise to 17 after storms in California, USA | News

Report This Content

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) in the United States (USA) declared this Wednesday that so far 17 people have died during the last two weeks after the winter storms that hit the state.

Among the main causes of the deaths were reported the fall of trees on passers-by and the drowning of people inside vehicles flooded by the floods, also leaving around 30,000 evacuees.

According to local media, some 200,000 people were left without electricity on Tuesday and the services to restore it had difficulties due to gusts of wind that exceeded 112 kilometers per hour (km/h) in some areas.

“The weather conditions are severe and deadly,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

For his part, the entity‘s spokesman, Brian Ferguson, said that “we haven’t had a flood in a long time. People have a lot of experience with fires. We are coming out of years of drought. The public has to learn a new skill now.”

According to the Bureau, fire and water resources are deployed in dozens of counties, and resources have been “placed in eight fire departments across the state in advance of potential major flooding or debris flow.”

Likewise, the agency stressed that a flood watch has been issued for the Coastal Range, the northern Sierra and the adjacent foothills and Shasta County.

“Moderate to heavy rains could cause increases in area creeks and creeks,” it warned.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



