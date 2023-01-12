World

Media: cracks found in the hull of a Japanese destroyer that has lost its course

TOKYO, January 12 – RIA Novosti. An inspection of the Inazuma destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, which lost its course due to a propeller failure earlier this week, revealed cracks and dents in the bow of the ship’s hull, NHK reported.
“The likelihood that the ship has hit underwater objects is increasing,” the TV channel quoted representatives of the self-defense forces as to the probable causes of the incident.
In addition, divers confirmed an ongoing minor oil leak from the broken propeller.
So far, the destroyer remains at sea in the Yamaguchi prefecture area. The bottom of the ship was examined on the spot, the maritime security service interviewed the crew. Despite the fact that a tugboat has arrived, due to the ongoing oil leak, the destroyer cannot be towed, and so far the date when this will become possible is not known.
According to the Naval Self-Defense Forces, there is a shoal not far from the destroyer’s route, where the depth is only 7 meters. Probably, the destroyer deviated from the course, hooked the propeller on the bottom rocks, as a result of which the propeller broke.
UK and Japan to sign major defense deal

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

