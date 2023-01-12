Media: cracks found in the hull of a Japanese destroyer that has lost its course

“The likelihood that the ship has hit underwater objects is increasing,” the TV channel quoted representatives of the self-defense forces as to the probable causes of the incident.

So far, the destroyer remains at sea in the Yamaguchi prefecture area. The bottom of the ship was examined on the spot, the maritime security service interviewed the crew. Despite the fact that a tugboat has arrived, due to the ongoing oil leak, the destroyer cannot be towed, and so far the date when this will become possible is not known.