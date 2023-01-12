Record new temperature records in the oceans in 2022 | News

A study published this Wednesday in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences recorded new records in sea warming in 2022 for the second consecutive year.

“The inexorable rise in ocean temperatures is the inevitable result of an energy imbalance on Earth, mainly associated with a growing concentration of greenhouse gases,” the authors of the text indicate.

They also emphasize that the oceans are the parts of the planet that absorb the most heat, retaining 90 percent.

St. Thomas Professor John Abraham, along with 23 colleagues from around the world, published a climate change study Jan. 11 in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. The researchers collected temperature measurements made around the world‘s oceans. Learn more:

— University of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN)

January 11, 2023

“The global warming trend is so regular and robust that records are being broken every year,” they added.

Likewise, the total heat contained in the oceans at a depth of 2,000 meters increased in 2022 by approximately 100 times the value of electricity production throughout the world last year (10 zettajoules).

At the same time, this warming increases the salinity and stratification of the waters.

These consequences alter the exchange of gases and heat between the oceans and the atmosphere, which affects the water cycles and marine biodiversity.

The study was conducted by 24 researchers from 16 university centers in China, the United States (USA) and Italy.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



