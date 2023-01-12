World
Hungarian President warns NATO against being drawn into conflict in Ukraine
BUDAPEST, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian President Katalin Nowak warned NATO against being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine and urged the organization to be guided by pragmatism, not emotions.
“On this issue (of the conflict in Ukraine – ed.) you need to be pragmatic, but you also need to think about the survival of Europe. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization needs to stay away from the war, you can’t let it succumb to emotions and get involved in the conflict because of this,” she said. Novak at a meeting with foreign ambassadors working in Hungary. Her words are quoted by the MTI agency.
The President called on the diplomats to work in the spirit of mutual respect for each other’s cultures and pragmatism.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
December 28, 2022, 20:04 in the world
Hungary considers Ukraine’s accession to NATO a “life threat”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
