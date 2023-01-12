World
In the United States called the cause of the failure in the warning system of pilots
WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The preliminary cause of a failure in the pilot notification system, due to which domestic flights were stopped in the United States for several hours, was a corrupted file in the database, the regulator said.
“Our preliminary work to determine the cause of the failure resulted in a corrupted database file. There is no evidence of a cyber attack at this time,” the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wrote on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the FAA reported a glitch in the NOTAM alert system, which is responsible for sending real-time information to pilots about flight hazards and restrictions. The US aviation regulator decided to temporarily postpone the departure of all domestic flights, later the ban on departure was lifted.
